Zacks Investment Research Lowers Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after purchasing an additional 371,238 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 595.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 126,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 153.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.