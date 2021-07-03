Zacks Investment Research Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $409.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce. Facebook expects advertising revenues to grow in the rest of 2021. For second quarter of 2021, it expects year-over-year revenue growth to remain stable or modestly accelerate compared with the growth rate in the first quarter of 2021. However, Facebook expects changes made by Apple in its iOS 14 platform to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company also believes that Apple has become its biggest competitor. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $376.20.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $354.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,326,020 shares of company stock worth $747,859,261 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

