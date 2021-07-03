Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

