Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

CBU stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

