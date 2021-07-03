Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.40 million, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

