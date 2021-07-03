Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

