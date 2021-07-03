Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Hold

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.27. 204,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,144. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -10.50. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.80.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $4,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.