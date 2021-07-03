Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Hold

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

