Zacks: Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.75. WSFS Financial posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

WSFS traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. 168,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,201. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WSFS Financial by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

