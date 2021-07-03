Zacks: Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,876,771. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $867.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The GEO Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 969.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 721,791 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 563,347 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.