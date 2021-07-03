Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,077 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

