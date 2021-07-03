Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.58). Merus posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $808.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

