Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($3.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMO stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

