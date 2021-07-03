Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Aterian posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aterian.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATER shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Aterian has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $48.99.

Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

