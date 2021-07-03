Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. The Joint reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The Joint stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.75. The Joint has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Joint by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Joint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.