Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

