Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSSE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of CSSE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 842,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518 over the last ninety days. 63.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

