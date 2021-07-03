Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.88. 320,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.43.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

