Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.37 Million

Brokerages expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report sales of $651.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.32 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

BV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:BV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 102,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,937. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of BrightView by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

