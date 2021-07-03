Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Post $7.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.14. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $3.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $31.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $32.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $47.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 287 shares of company stock worth $461,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,593.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,568.35. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

