Zacks: Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.82. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RNST. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 125,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,175. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.