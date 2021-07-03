Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Post -$1.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.03) and the highest is ($0.90). Galapagos reported earnings per share of ($1.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Galapagos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Galapagos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,251. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $214.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

