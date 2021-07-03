Zacks: Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after buying an additional 98,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after buying an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Horizon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,094,000 after buying an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 3,908,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.