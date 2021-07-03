Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

