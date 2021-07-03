Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.