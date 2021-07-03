Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.15. Community Trust Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $719.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.