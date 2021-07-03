Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 403,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,166. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $2,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Atlas by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

