Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several research firms have commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

AOSL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $776.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.18.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

