Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

RMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

