Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.74 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,148,247 shares of company stock valued at $36,529,666. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

