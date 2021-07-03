Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post $366.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.30 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $142.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 412,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.