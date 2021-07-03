Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report sales of $290.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $250.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,718. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

