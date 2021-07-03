Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. Intel reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.66. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

