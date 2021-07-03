Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Everbridge posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

EVBG traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $137.78. 148,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,042. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everbridge by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

