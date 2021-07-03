Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,682. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $84.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.