Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 650,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

