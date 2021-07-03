Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.37. Bruker reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $77.56. 388,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $77.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

