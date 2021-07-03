Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

