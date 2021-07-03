yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,796.00

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldfarming.insure has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,734.01 or 0.99830610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.01080807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00418992 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00400060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005982 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004993 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Profile

yieldfarming.insure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

