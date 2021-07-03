Yellow Road 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,106.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $628,223.34 and approximately $21,106.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00140236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00169630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.00 or 0.99989647 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,470,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

