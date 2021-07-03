XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,821 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

