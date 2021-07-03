XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $257,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,401.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,309.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $811.97 and a 1-year high of $1,403.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

