XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.