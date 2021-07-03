XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 337,800 shares of company stock worth $103,109,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $317.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.48 and a 52-week high of $320.26.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

