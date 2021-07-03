XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $4,132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JOYY by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 6,259.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

NASDAQ YY opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.07 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

