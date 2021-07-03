XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXSM opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

