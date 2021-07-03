XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XOMA. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of XOMA opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.29 million, a P/E ratio of 175.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.96. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 2,757.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in XOMA by 65.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

