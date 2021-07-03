XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.34

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.34 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 54.77 ($0.72). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 54.20 ($0.71), with a volume of 491,612 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised XLMedia to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 76 ($0.99) in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.62 million and a P/E ratio of 283.00.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

