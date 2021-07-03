W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 278.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

