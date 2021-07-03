Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $33.70 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

