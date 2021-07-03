Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 816 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $194.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

